Swimmer Booked A Lane At YMCA Fair And Square, But When A Mom Demanded It For Her Kid’s Lesson, The Staff Took Her Side

Some people treat public spaces as if they come with their name on them.

Imagine you were halfway through your scheduled swim at a public pool when someone showed up

claiming your lane was “theirs,” not because it was assigned, but simply because they wanted it. Would you move to keep the peace? Or would you refuse and continue your workout?

In today’s story, a swimmer finds herself in this exact situation and decides to confront the woman. Here’s what happened.

AITA Didn’t want to give up My Swim Lane? I swim at the Y several times a week. I always make my reservations for my swim lanes online, and when scheduling, it explicitly states that specific lanes are not guaranteed; only a lane for you will be available. This is a multipurpose pool (family, lap, etc.) and marked. On multiple occasions, I have been bumped for various reasons (school needed the pool), but the most frustrating interruption in my workout was when a lady showed up demanding the lane I was in 20 minutes into my workout. She said it was her lane, and she wanted to teach her kid to swim

She moved once, but the next time, she refused.

I didn’t love moving, but decided it wasn’t the hill to *** on that day. Flash forward to today. Ten minutes or so into my workout, she shows up, kid in tow, and tells me it’s her lane, and I need to move. I told her that lanes weren’t assigned in that way and I want to be let alone to continue my workout. She didn’t care for that answer and went and got staff who all acted like I was wrong, and the one who should’ve just moved. AITA?

