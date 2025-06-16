T-Mobile Customer Issues Warning About Home Internet. – ‘Don’t purchase from them.’

Have you ever asked a salesperson something and it turned out to be false?

That’s what happened in this story, about a customer who was moving.

“Do me a favor and avoid that T-Mobile home internet at all costs,” says TikToker @itoldyouso25through28.

“It’s not worth it,” she added.

“Before I buy it, I want you to tell me if it will work at this address that I’m going to be relocating to.”

Seems like it would make sure things are going to work, right?

Wrong!

“Oh, yeah!” the clerk responded. “We’ve got good service in that area.”

But when she moved, she found out that wasn’t true.

So she went to a T-Mobile location to return it and said the clerk waved her hand and said “You don’t gotta give me an excuse.”

It seemed like refund seekers were expected.

Watch the whole clip.

Here is what folks are saying.

I bet. But there should be checks and balances on it.

Strong words! I live in Canada. We have our own provider issues.

That’s not okay!

I’m glad to see someone happy.

The point is that you don’t lie about that and there needs to be accountability.

Sounds like a nightmare!

I think I’ll avoid it, too.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.