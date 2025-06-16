June 16, 2025 at 4:48 pm

T-Mobile Customer Issues Warning About Home Internet. – ‘Don’t purchase from them.’

by Ashley Ashbee

Woman talking in her car

TikTok/itoldyouso25through28

Have you ever asked a salesperson something and it turned out to be false?

That’s what happened in this story, about a customer who was moving.

“Do me a favor and avoid that T-Mobile home internet at all costs,” says TikToker @itoldyouso25through28.

Woman talking in her car

TikTok/itoldyouso25through28

“It’s not worth it,” she added.

“Before I buy it, I want you to tell me if it will work at this address that I’m going to be relocating to.”

Seems like it would make sure things are going to work, right?

Woman talking in her car

TikTok/itoldyouso25through28

Wrong!

“Oh, yeah!” the clerk responded. “We’ve got good service in that area.”

But when she moved, she found out that wasn’t true.

Woman talking in her car

TikTok/itoldyouso25through28

So she went to a T-Mobile location to return it and said the clerk waved her hand and said “You don’t gotta give me an excuse.”

It seemed like refund seekers were expected.

Watch the whole clip.

@itoldyouso25through28

Don’t purchase home internet from @T-Mobile #tmobile #fyp #fyp #viralvideo #viraltiktok #fypシ #trending #newhome #wifi #wirelessinternet

♬ original sound – Itoldyouso25-28🦋

Here is what folks are saying.

I bet. But there should be checks and balances on it.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 11.33.15 PM T Mobile Customer Issues Warning About Home Internet. Dont purchase from them.

Strong words! I live in Canada. We have our own provider issues.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 11.33.42 PM T Mobile Customer Issues Warning About Home Internet. Dont purchase from them.

That’s not okay!

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 11.33.57 PM T Mobile Customer Issues Warning About Home Internet. Dont purchase from them.

I’m glad to see someone happy.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 11.34.17 PM T Mobile Customer Issues Warning About Home Internet. Dont purchase from them.

The point is that you don’t lie about that and there needs to be accountability.

Screenshot 2025 05 31 at 11.34.37 PM T Mobile Customer Issues Warning About Home Internet. Dont purchase from them.

Sounds like a nightmare!

I think I’ll avoid it, too.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter