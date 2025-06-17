Tall Teenage Boy Was Stuck With A Tiny Bed On Vacation Because His Shorter Brother Called “Dibs” On The Bigger One, But He’s Refusing To Play Nice

Family vacations are supposed to be relaxing, but sometimes they’re also stressful.

What would you do if your young brother got the better bed in your Airbnb? Would you think this was a big deal, or would you choose not to let it bother you?

This young man was traveling with his parents and younger brother.

They rented a house, and his brother immediately called dibs on the bigger bed.

He is not happy about this!

Check out the story below.

AITA For refusing to sleep on a twin bed when my little brother called “dibs” on a double? I arrived at an Airbnb with my family, and we were arranging our car’s parking. My little brother and my parents got into the house first.

This young man got the twin bed as his brother “claimed” the larger double bed.

During this time, my brother decided to call “dibs” on the larger bed. When I saw the room, my parents said he already “claimed it.” AITA for refusing to sleep on a twin bed which my (6 foot) legs hang off of? When my younger brother (5’2″) gets a double that I fit on perfectly (I measured)?

His parents didn’t bother to side with him.

My parent’s excuse for this was he never gets what he wants. He definitely does! And “you’ll be sleeping on a twin bed in college.” But this isn’t college?

It’s not unreasonable to be annoyed by this.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

Siblings argue over the smallest stuff.

