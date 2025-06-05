Taxi Driver Was Rude To A Passenger, So She Got Out Of His Car And He Lost A Customer And A Spot

Cab drivers are a real roll of the dice.

Be rude to me? I won’t be taking your cab then, and you’ll have to lose your spot. “I live in Korea, where most people take public transportation, and there are taxis everywhere. One day, I was running quite late, so instead of walking the 20 minutes to my destination from the subway station, I decided to ride a cab.

Now, one of my biggest pet peeves is rude taxi drivers. Seriously, I’m paying you, I’m your customer, and you want to treat me like dirt? Out of any industry in my country, I feel like taxi drivers have the most freedom to be downright rude because the customer can’t choose to pay any less from the fare, there is no tipping culture here, and it’s also highly unlikely that the same customer will ride again. Anyways, I’ve had my share of rude taxi drivers in the past, but being shy and passive, I always let it slide.

This particular time, though, this guy was so rude and I was already late, so I didn’t just let it slide. There are designated places where cabs line up and customers know where to go for a cab. I hurried over to such a place and there were two cabs. As is fair, I went into the cab at the front. This old guy asks me where I want to go. The place I’m going is really a nook underground in between buildings, and probably doesn’t even have an address (even if it did, I wouldn’t know it). So, I said the general direction and said I would give directions.

He said, “Just give me the address,” and tapped the navigation system impatiently. I said, “I don’t know the address, but it’s close by and I know the exact way. I’ll give you directions.” He refused, asking me for the address again, raising his voice. I told him once again that I don’t know and I’ll be giving directions. At this point, I’m getting pretty mad because this guy is wasting my time and I’m already late as hell. Then, this guy just starts yelling at me, saying, “You think you know these streets better than me, young lady?! I’ve been driving a cab for 20 years, how dare you! Just give me the address. How could you not know?!”

At this point, I’m flabbergasted and really mad, so without replying, I just got out of the cab and stomped with as much might as I could muster in my heels, clip clopping all the way to the next cab (only a few feet away.. haha) and got in. Everyone on the sidewalk, which was quite a crowd, since it was a major intersection in front of a university, stared and I kinda felt strangely proud . The new taxi driver seemed a bit surprised, but asked where I was going.

I told him I would give him directions and he just sped off instantly. He was also super nice and friendly the entire ride. This taxi driver was seriously so nice. Bonus is that I purposely didn’t close the rude taxi driver’s door so he had to get out from his driver’s seat on the left side, walk all the way around his car, and shut the door in the back right. He was pretty embarrassed, especially with the crowd staring at him, and just drove away from his spot, which he’d probably been waiting at for a while. As an even pettier bonus, as we drove past him, I flipped him off.”

