Teacher Had A Feud With a Coworker, But They Got the Last Laugh When Their Child Became One Of The Coworker’s Students

I always felt sorry for the kids in my school whose parents also taught there.

That’s gotta be pretty tough to hear other students inevitably talk trash about your own mom or dad.

But, according to this Reddit user who also happens to be a teacher, sometimes it pays to have a kid in the same school where you work.

Check out what this teacher had to say.

Time teaches a lesson. “I was a teacher at a local school and had a great relationship with all my colleagues…until I discussed a school related issue with a member of the schools board of trustees outside of school. Basically the conversation with the board member was simple. I told them of an issue at school (classroom taps weren’t working) and as I had been told by two other teachers that the board would have no chance of “us” teachers attending/participating in a planned after school community function if the taps were not fixed.

A minor thing really, but I could see the taps being fixed quickly and the community event being a success. Win win, right? However, I didn’t realize that I had committed the cardinal sin of actually raising an issue with the board rather than complaining about it for ever and doing nothing. During the emergency meeting that was called I confessed happily saying it I was me who spoke to the board, and I hadn’t mentioned any names.

This didn’t go down so well. A teacher (Let’s call her Princess) absolutely **** her pants yelled, screamed and stormed out of the meeting trailing a colorful amount of expletives behind her. Princess then took herself to the Principal and yelled and screamed at him before storming out of the building to wait for her sidekick to drive her home because poor Princess couldn’t drive. The whole situation shocked me and I checked with an employment lawyer to see if I had done wrong.

Legally the ball was all mine so I wrote a letter of resignation and got into school early the next morning to tidy my class and leave a plan for a reliever as I had decided I wasn’t going to work for the rest of the week. While sorting my stuff out Princess and her chauffeur entered the hallway and had a loud animated conversation about me and how Princess couldn’t give a flying **** about me and would make my life living hell. In my resignation letter I sited the grounds for a personal grievance against Princess and informed the principal that I would follow this up if I left the school.

My offer of resignation was rejected and I continued to teach at the same school and in the same team as Princess and Jaba. Princess and I never spoke a word to each other again (unless absolutely necessary). A few years rolled by and a quiet status quo grew. Nothing was said and in general the parents at the school had absolutely no idea of this silent feud. Payback: I was lucky enough to have my child at the same school and it was an unwritten rule that teachers could choose their child’s class for the next year. So yes, of course I decided to put my child in Princess’s class.

Why? Because she was actually a great teacher just a bad adult. I also knew the Leadership Team were between a rock and a hard place. They knew I would take things further if my choice of classroom was denied and they knew that if Princess refused to accept my child into her class I would push personal grievance against her. Princess was screwed. She had to take my child into her class. She couldn’t say anything wrong to my child ever and she knew everything that happened in her classroom would find its way back to me via my child. Princess resigned on the last day of the school year (technically not allowed due to teachers having to give 8 weeks notice) and I smiled. I played a tactful game over a few long years and won. I continued to teach at the same school for many more years.”

There was a whole lot of drama going on in that school!

