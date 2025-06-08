A Guy Is Finally Upgrading From An iPhone 8, And The Staff Of This Verizon Store Have Never Seen A Home Button Before

Upgrading to the latest phone is a lot of fun, especially if you are going from something really old to something brand new.

That is what this TikToker’s husband was doing, but the employees saw something they’d never seen before.

The video starts with her recording while walking up behind her husband, who is at the Verizon service desk. The description of the video says, “Out with the old, in with the new.”

She zooms in on his old phone, which is one of the models from several years back that still has the home button with the fingerprint scanner. The caption on the video says, “My husband is finally upgrading his iPhone 8 with a home button and all the employees are freaking because they have never seen a home button.”

It wasn’t all that long ago that phones still had home buttons, but I guess the Verizon workers might be young.

I’m sure the video was just meant to be funny. She seems to be hiding the fact that she is recording from her husband and the worker as the video is short and constantly moving around.

Whether she is just making it up, or the employees really were freaking out, it just goes to show that time flies when it comes to technology.

Some people love keeping old phones as long as they can, while others love getting new phones as long as they come out.

Clearly the guy in this video likes keeping his old phones.

Eventually, however, older phones aren’t supported any longer, so you have to upgrade.

Check out the video to see for yourself.

Read the comments as well to see what other people think about it.

This person doesn’t believe that they have never seen a home button.



This person misses the old home button and fingerprint scanner.



Here is someone pointing out that he is likely only upgrading because his old phone is no longer supported.

That is an ancient phone by today’s standards.

But in reality, it’s not that old.

