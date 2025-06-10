Teen Leaves Little Sister Crying Alone As A “Joke,” So Mom Calls Her Out And Son Loses It

She tried to welcome her teen son’s new girlfriend, even when the red flags were waving.

AITA for yelling at my son’s girlfriend and ruining their relationship? I (42F) have three kids, who we’re gonna call Marcus (16M), Kurt (10M) and Emma (7F). Marcus started dating his girlfriend, who we’re gonna call Leila (16F) a few weeks ago. I’ve really been trying to be supportive, but she’s been terrible to my son. She’s been trying to get him to skip class, sneak out, and other stuff like that. She makes him happy though, so I’ve been supportive of their relationship. But I have talked to him a few times about their behavior.

We were at Kurt’s soccer game last Saturday. Kurt isn’t that passionate about soccer, but he has fun since a lot of his friends are on his team and tries his best anyway. His siblings have been supportive as well, or so I thought. When Kurt goes to his games, Marcus always tries to bring Leila. I usually refuse since it’s usually just family that goes to Kurt’s games, but this time I said he could, which was a pretty stupid idea looking back. During the game on Saturday, Kurt missed a goal, and I heard Leila laugh. I brushed it off and didn’t think much of it. Then, I saw her whisper something to Marcus, then he laughed while looking at Kurt. Again, I didn’t think much of it, aside from the fact that they might’ve been making fun of Kurt, which I wasn’t proud of.

A few minutes later, Emma told me she wanted to get water from the fountain, and that she wanted someone to go with her since it was pretty far from the field. Leila offered to take her and I let her. I didn’t trust Leila, but I thought it would be fine. They hadn’t come back for ten minutes, and I assumed that maybe one of them had to use the restroom, but eventually I got worried, and asked Marcus if he knew anything, and he said he didn’t, but I really didn’t believe him. I told Marcus to keep an eye on Kurt and started to look for her. I found Emma near the fountain, crying. Leila wasn’t there. I asked her what happened, and she said that Leila just left her there. I grabbed Emma and came back to our seats and Leila was there, laughing with Marcus.

I asked her what the heck happened, and she said she thought it would be funny to leave my daughter there. I asked her why the heck she thought it was funny to make my kid cry, but she said it was just a joke. I had enough of her, so I started yelling at her and scolded her for everything, laughing at Kurt, leaving Emma and being a bad influence on Marcus. She honestly seemed to not regret anything, and just said that I was being controlling and a “Karen.” She left right away, and Marcus tried to follow her, but I wouldn’t let him. I knew that Leila was a bad influence, and that she was only hurting my son.

Now, Marcus is really mad at me and claiming I ruined his relationship. AITA?

Laughing at one sibling, abandoning another, and then doubling down with “it was just a joke”? No wonder the shouting started. This wasn’t a meltdown—it was a long-overdue boundary.

Reddit’s vote is pretty clear.

This person says Mom is NTA.

This person says NTA, but that she needs to talk to her son.

This person says props to mom.

If she wanted to be treated like family, maybe don’t treat the family like a joke.

