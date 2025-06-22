Teen Let His Whole Family Use The Xbox He Was Gifted, But When It Came Time To Move Away For College, His Father Decided It Wasn’t Really His To Take

Teenagers often share their things at home, but that doesn’t mean they stop being theirs.

One teen assumed he’d be taking his gifted Xbox with him to college, until his dad said otherwise.

Now he’s facing unexpected resistance over something he thought was already settled.

Read on for the full story!

WIBTA if i take my xbox to college? I’m 17 years old and planning to go to college next year. I have an Xbox that I received a few years back from a relative that I let my whole family use. (My dad had one, but it was old and broke last year.)

But when he soft launched the idea of taking it to college, it ruffled some major feathers.

Recently, I’ve stated to my younger brother that we can play Xbox together even when I go to college, and that he’ll just have to get another Xbox for the house. My dad asked why I said that, and I stated that I assumed my college would allow me to take my Xbox to college. He said that I can’t take my Xbox, he’s keeping it, and that he’s not buying another Xbox.

The teen tried to call the bluff, but it turns out, it wasn’t one.

I initially thought he was joking, until I made a joke and received a thorough talking-to about disrespect. He is dead set on me not taking my Xbox, even though he didn’t buy it, and it has me questioning myself. AITA for wanting to take the Xbox?

This situation would send gamers everywhere into a spiral.

What did Reddit make of this predicament?

If it were up to user, they would go ahead and take the console with them.

With added context, this commenter’s judgment is even more clear.

It won’t be an easy battle to wage, but the prize of the Xbox may be worth it.

Maybe this is all about risk assessment at the end of the day.

He opened his Xbox to the whole family, but now that openness is being used against him.

The gift may have been his, but the control over it clearly wasn’t.

