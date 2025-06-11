Teenage Daughter Won’t Take Responsibility For Her New Car, So Her Mom Confiscated The Car Keys Until She Pays Up

Parents only want what’s best for their kids, and sometimes that means allowing them to experience consequences for their actions.

This woman wanted her daughter to learn a lesson on being responsible, but when her daughter went to her dad to complain, he rescued her from the situation.

Now mom is holding her daughter’s car keys hostage. Is she being too harsh?

Read the full story below.

AITA for not letting my daughter drive until she pays for her mistake? I co-parent my daughter Ava (18F). She has just passed her driving test, and my ex and I bought her a car. Within a week of owning it, Ava parked in a tow-away zone, and it got towed.

This woman told her daughter to pay for the towing fee.

I told her to take responsibility for her mistake and to pay the $100 fee. Her insurance doesn’t cover it. I warned her that they can add all sorts of fees if she waits too long.

She suggested using some of her trip money to pay the fine.

Ava had booked a weekend away with some friends. She had already paid for her share of the hotel and transport, so I told her to use part of the fun money she saved for the trip on the fee. She still had time to pick up an extra shift at work so she can make it up before the trip, or go away with $100 less.

Her daughter chose not to, which tripled the charges.

She chose not to pay. My husband and I refused to pay. So by the time she came back from the trip, she got hit with a ~$300 bill. They added a daily storage fee, and a hook-up fee.

She tried to teach her about consequences.

I told her that her actions have consequences. I said I had warned her. She was old enough to drive, so she’s old enough to take full responsibility.

But her dad paid the fine.

She told her dad, who paid off the towing company for her. I am upset that she hasn’t learnt a lesson from this. I tried to speak to my ex, but he said she made a mistake. He said it’s only money which can come back any time.

She confiscated her daughter’s car keys until she learned her lesson.

I have since confiscated her car keys. I told her to pay me the towing fee instead. Her dad thinks I am being too harsh because Ava called him to complain about me.

Teaching Ava responsibility seems like a smart move, but it’s not going to work if both parents aren’t on the same page.

Let’s read the reactions of other users to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion from this person.

This person shares what they would have done.

This user gives their honest opinion.

She screwed up, says this person.

It’s all fun and games, until you have to pay the fees.

