Teen’s Grandfather Asked For An Ingredient His Grandmother Forbade, So Teen Had To Choose Between Obedience And Empathy

When you’re preparing meals for someone with health issues, every ingredient becomes a choice with consequences.

When one teen’s grandfather asked for a nostalgic dish with a now off-limits ingredient, he’s not sure whether to give in to his grandfather’s request or deny him his cravings out of safety.

Read on for the full story!

WIBTA for not using coconut milk in the curry? I (19M) was raised by my grandparents due to my parents’ issues. My grandpa loves curry, so we have “Curry Friday.”

The curry used to be made a certain way.

Grandma used to use coconut milk for the dish, which isn’t actually a necessary ingredient for our curry. But it is quite popular, adding a rich, creamy texture. My best friend’s mom, who is a hotel chef, said that the majority of the restaurants in our country probably use it.

But his grandmother has since adjusted the recipe.

But she no longer uses the ingredient due to Grandpa’s blood test and health check-up results. She said that it’s too high in fat and told me that I should refrain from using it when cooking for him. He’s also already been prohibited from using the kitchen — but for another reason: he forgot to turn off the gas stove.

So when he started cooking one night, his grandfather had a request.

So I always cook when she’s away or busy. She is currently out of town on a visit to my aunt and cousin. Grandpa told me to cook him the meal with coconut milk.

Now he’s feeling incredibly conflicted.

When I brought up his health, he said one serving won’t hurt and that when I get to his age, I’ll feel the same way — wanting to enjoy good food instead of being worried all the time. That it’s his choice. WIBTA if I made it for him?

Surely one time couldn’t hurt, right?

Let’s let Reddit weigh in.

