Ten Years Ago She Got Matching Tattoos With A Good Friend, But She Recently Decided To Get The Tattoo Covered

AITA for getting a friend tattoo covered I recently got a tattoo covered that me and a friend got over 10 years ago together. It was a really bad tattoo that said “DUDE” and I was over having it looming over me making me feel less confident. I’m already a bigger lady and i recently just went through a breakup so I felt like it would be something that would help me feel more confident in body as im trying to get back out there and date someone new.

My friend has been married to their husband for over 5 years now and is way better off than me. I really didn’t think she would be upset that I felt like it would help me feel better about myself. After getting the tattoo I didn’t tell her right away. I invited her to go out for a drink to catch up and decided to tell her while we were out.

At first she was okay but then as the night went on she got really emotional about it and stormed out of the bar. I tried to call her as soon as she left to let her know I was sorry that I upset her but emphasized that it was something that just made me feel really bad about my body. I haven’t heard back from her and i dont know if she will want to be friends still after this. We had been friends since middle school so i dont want to loose her as a friend but i feel like i made the right choice for my body at this stage in my life and just hoped she would be understanding.

I had suggested we get new tattoos together that were more attractive for us to have. But she shot down the idea because i covered this one. But i had carried that tattoo on me for over 10 years already and was ready to make the change. What do you guys think am i the jerk here?

I can see why her friend is taking this personally, but it sounds like it has nothing to do with their friendship and is completely about feeling comfortable in her own skin.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person would be upset.

