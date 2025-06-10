Cashier Said Her Husband Seemed Lazy, But She Was Quick To Correct Her

A lot of disabilities are invisible, so lots of people make assumptions about others without knowing the whole story.

Check out how the woman in this story defended her husband.

AITA for snapping at a cashier who judged my husband? My husband recently fractured his arm at work, so he’s been in a cast. Despite the injury, he wanted to come along when I went grocery shopping mostly to keep me company and help however he could. I suggested he stay home and rest, but he insisted on coming.

That became a problem.

It was winter and he had a hoodie on, so his cast wasn’t really visible. Once we got to the store, he offered to hold the list and double-check we had everything while I handled grabbing the items. Throughout the trip, I noticed a few people staring probably because he wasn’t visibly helping much. When we reached the checkout, I started unloading the cart. My husband realized we’d forgotten a sauce and went back to grab it quickly. As soon as he walked away, the cashier looked at me and said, “Why isn’t your husband doing the heavy lifting?” I paused and asked her to repeat herself, just to be sure I’d heard right. She did and then added that he “seems really lazy.”

But she made her eat her words.

At that point, I told her, “Wow, this is exactly why you shouldn’t assume things. His arm is broken.” Instead of backing off, she muttered something like, “Men always have an excuse.” I rolled my eyes and said, “You’re honestly a horrible person for judging someone you don’t know.” Now I’m wondering AITA for snapping back at her?

Here is what folks are saying.

