The Dodgers Won’t Stop Winning Games, So This Guy Won’t Stop Eating Panda Express

Decades ago, the Mir space station was descending toward earth in its final moments, and there was a lot of chatter about where it might land.

Taco Bell, of all places, set up a big target in the middle of the ocean, and said that if Mir hit that target, everyone would get free tacos.

It was a pretty low-risk publicity wager on their part. If you run a special like that, you might want to make sure the thing you’re betting on is at least someone unlikely.

Check out this video from TikTok user @ryan.ki:

“Bro, I’ve been eating Panda Express for the past three days cause the Dodgers been winning at home.”

“So it’s a freaking six dollar Panda plate the whole time.”

“And dude, they won again today. Let’s go!”

The Pandas themselves entered the chat.

Hit ’em out of the park, boys.

Spread the word!

The business is probably doing great with this, really.

The employees? A little overwhelmed.

Now I’m hungry.

