The Dodgers Won’t Stop Winning Games, So This Guy Won’t Stop Eating Panda Express

by Ben Auxier

Ryan Ki at a Panda Express

Decades ago, the Mir space station was descending toward earth in its final moments, and there was a lot of chatter about where it might land.

Taco Bell, of all places, set up a big target in the middle of the ocean, and said that if Mir hit that target, everyone would get free tacos.

It was a pretty low-risk publicity wager on their part. If you run a special like that, you might want to make sure the thing you’re betting on is at least someone unlikely.

Check out this video from TikTok user @ryan.ki:

Ryan Ki at a Panda Express

“Bro, I’ve been eating Panda Express for the past three days cause the Dodgers been winning at home.”

Ryan Ki at a Panda Express

“So it’s a freaking six dollar Panda plate the whole time.”

Ryan Ki at a Panda Express

“And dude, they won again today. Let’s go!”

I don’t even like baseball BUT THANK THE LORD FOR THE DODGERS #fyp

The Pandas themselves entered the chat.

Hit ’em out of the park, boys.

Spread the word!

The business is probably doing great with this, really.

The employees? A little overwhelmed.

Now I’m hungry.

