The FDA Recently Approved Three Natural Food Dyes

It’s no secret that the synthetic food dyes companies have been using for decades aren’t exactly good for us – or that they might even be really bad for us.

Scientists have been looking for ways to naturally dye foods that will meet current health and safety requirements while not affecting the taste of our food, and recently, the FDA approved three of them.

The Department of Health and Human Services sparked a new wave of patent proposals with their announcement that they’re planning to phase out eight synthetic dyes. The colorants are largely derived from crude oil, and one of the most popular is Blue No. 2, which is a synthetic version of indigo.

Two of the three new approved colorants are shades of blue: Galdieria extract blue and butterfly pea flower extract.

The third, if you’re curious, is calcium phosphate, which creates white.

Galdieria extract is derived from Galdieria sulphuraria algae, and will be used to color things like smoothies, popsicles, candy, yogurt, and the like.

Butterfly pea flower extract is obtained by extracting pigment from dried flower petals with water, and will be utilized in things like teas, gums, and sports drinks. Now that they’re petition was approved, they will be able to expand into snack foods like pretzels and chips, too.

Calcium phosphate’s white color is used largely in candies and sugar coatings, but also to make ready-to-eat chicken an appealing color.

Commissioner Dr. Martin Makary says the FDA knew they would have to move fast when it came to approving new, natural food dyes since the typical ones were quickly being banned.

“FDA staff have been moving quickly to expedite the publication of these decisions, underscoring our serious intent to transition away from petroleum-based dyes in the food supply and provide new colors from natural sources.”

It’s unclear whether or not food companies will be as fast to climb on board, and a statement from Melissa Hockstad, president of the Consumer Brands Association, seems to confirm that.

“The ingredients used in American’s food supply have been rigorously studied following an objective science and risk-based evaluation process and have been demonstrated to be safe. As we increase the use of alternative ingredients, food and beverage companies will not sacrifice science or the safety of our products.”

The change may not happen as quickly as food safety advocates would like, but it sounds like the wheels are moving.

And sometimes that’s the hardest part.

