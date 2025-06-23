Bread Isn’t Squishy Enough When You Squish It These Days And People Are Wondering What Happened

If you liked such conspiratorial hits as “jet fuel doesn’t melt steel beams,” or “real snow doesn’t burn,” you’re gonna LOVE “real bread squishes more squishy.”

For reasons that are hard to understand, this video from TikTok user @codey91allen has gotten a lot of traction:

“What happened to bread, guys? Because I do not remember bread ever being like this. Squishing it, it just doesn’t feel like it’s real bread.”

“I just squished this. It should be completely demolished.”

“Applying pressure.”

“Just comes back up. What is in the food that they are feeding us? It’s not even squished. Just coming back up as if it was not squished at all.”

Not only that, it’s not moldy enough!

Like, isn’t there supposed to be a LOT of mold in your kitchen?

Is this the end of the bread squish ball?

Chemicals. Plastic. Toxin. Other scary words.

Leaving aside that literally everything is made of chemicals and that, no, food isn’t made of plastic nor would it make any sense to try to make bread out of plastic, there’s one thing that bears mentioning:

Bread has always been pretty springy. At least when it’s fresh. Yes, that’s gonna vary from recipe to recipe, but we’re talking about an inherent spongy substance. It bounces back to some degree. It always has.

In a world full of real things to fear, let’s relax about the bread.

