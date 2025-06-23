June 23, 2025 at 10:48 am

Bread Isn’t Squishy Enough When You Squish It These Days And People Are Wondering What Happened

by Ben Auxier

A grown man squishing bread

TikTok/codey91allen

If you liked such conspiratorial hits as “jet fuel doesn’t melt steel beams,” or “real snow doesn’t burn,” you’re gonna LOVE “real bread squishes more squishy.”

For reasons that are hard to understand, this video from TikTok user @codey91allen has gotten a lot of traction:

A grown man squishing bread

TikTok/codey91allen

“What happened to bread, guys? Because I do not remember bread ever being like this. Squishing it, it just doesn’t feel like it’s real bread.”

A grown man squishing bread

TikTok/codey91allen

“I just squished this. It should be completely demolished.”

A grown man squishing bread

TikTok/codey91allen

“Applying pressure.”

A grown man squishing bread

TikTok/codey91allen

“Just comes back up. What is in the food that they are feeding us? It’s not even squished. Just coming back up as if it was not squished at all.”

@codey91allen

#nohashtagsneeded

♬ original sound – Why tho

Not only that, it’s not moldy enough!

2025 06 02 16 54 37 Bread Isnt Squishy Enough When You Squish It These Days And People Are Wondering What Happened

Like, isn’t there supposed to be a LOT of mold in your kitchen?

2025 06 02 16 55 00 Bread Isnt Squishy Enough When You Squish It These Days And People Are Wondering What Happened

Is this the end of the bread squish ball?

2025 06 02 16 55 11 Bread Isnt Squishy Enough When You Squish It These Days And People Are Wondering What Happened

Chemicals. Plastic. Toxin. Other scary words.

2025 06 02 16 55 26 Bread Isnt Squishy Enough When You Squish It These Days And People Are Wondering What Happened

Leaving aside that literally everything is made of chemicals and that, no, food isn’t made of plastic nor would it make any sense to try to make bread out of plastic, there’s one thing that bears mentioning:

Bread has always been pretty springy. At least when it’s fresh. Yes, that’s gonna vary from recipe to recipe, but we’re talking about an inherent spongy substance. It bounces back to some degree. It always has.

In a world full of real things to fear, let’s relax about the bread.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter