Price Hikes Associated With The New Tariffs Are Kicking In On Some Products, Including The Paint This TikToker Bought

Painting something in your home is a great way to freshen things up.

If you’ve purchased paint recently, however, you know that it has gotten very expensive, as this TikToker explained after a visit to Sherwin-Williams.

He is in his car after purchasing paint for his cabinets, and he starts off the video by saying, “Hey, it’s Joe from Georgia. I just went to a paint store, it’s Sherwin-Williams. I’m having my cabinets refinished.”

Painting cabinets is a great option, and much cheaper than putting new ones in. He then explains what happened, saying, “They told me at the beginning, they said, ‘the paint that we’re looking at might be expensive. But if you’re going to do your cabinets, you want the best, right?'”

That makes sense, a good quality paint will be more expensive, but it will look good for years to come.

This is where the problem started.

He said, “$153 a gallon. $153 a gallon if I didn’t have a discount from my company. I ended up paying for three gallons of paint, $346.65. Now I’ve bought this paint before because I had all my interior doors done with it. And this was about three months ago. It was $78 a gallon. So, I just paid the tariff, you know the tariff that we as consumers don’t pay, the other country pays. The same three gallons that cost me $210 before the tariff, $346.65.”

Wow, that is expensive

TikTok/joeclark207He wraps up the video by showing his receipt and saying, “Oh, and here’s the receipt if nobody believes that. Have a good day.”

It is no surprise that the prices of some things are going up with the tariffs.

The question is how long this will last, and will any benefits come from it?

Who knows.

Take a look at the full video to see it all for yourself.

The people in the comments seem quite upset about it as well, check them out.

This person says her dad in Georgia is a painter and they aren’t on speaking terms.

Here is someone who wants stores to display the tariff costs.

This commenter thinks no country is going to absorb the cost of tariffs.

Tariffs can really hurt the people who can afford it the least.

How can this guy afford paint at this price?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.