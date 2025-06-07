June 7, 2025 at 6:48 am

The “Squirrel Smile” Has Officially Found Its Way Into The Workplace, And Customers Are Worried

by Ben Auxier

A fast food drive through window

If you haven’t heard of the Squirrel Smile yet, lucky you.

It’s an inexplicable trend in which everyone gets video of themselves making a toothy, curled-lip, squirrel-like expression to see how people react.

In this video from TikTok user @kaylaandtrev, you don’t actually see the smile, but the reaction.

A fast food drive through window

“Doing my squirrel smile on the customers,” reads the caption with the view out a fast food drive through window.

A fast food drive through window

The look on this man’s face says it all.

A fast food drive through window

He even seems hesitant to hand over his money.

#smile #trending #fyp

Come on man, he didn’t need this.

He’s lost his appetite.

This is why I don’t go anywhere.

Ice cold reaction.

This is why everybody orders delivery now.

One reason, anyway.

