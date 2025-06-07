The “Squirrel Smile” Has Officially Found Its Way Into The Workplace, And Customers Are Worried

If you haven’t heard of the Squirrel Smile yet, lucky you.

It’s an inexplicable trend in which everyone gets video of themselves making a toothy, curled-lip, squirrel-like expression to see how people react.

In this video from TikTok user @kaylaandtrev, you don’t actually see the smile, but the reaction.

“Doing my squirrel smile on the customers,” reads the caption with the view out a fast food drive through window.

The look on this man’s face says it all.

He even seems hesitant to hand over his money.

Come on man, he didn’t need this.

He’s lost his appetite.

This is why I don’t go anywhere.

Ice cold reaction.

This is why everybody orders delivery now.

One reason, anyway.

