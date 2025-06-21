June 21, 2025 at 10:48 am

Their Apartment Building Wouldn’t Fix The Workout Equipment, So They Pretended To Be A New Client So They Could Ask Tough Questions

by Ben Auxier

Sometimes it feels like the only language someone speaks is money.

So speaking money, or the promise thereof, is a great way to make them listen. Like in this case from TikTok user @t_blatt:

“When your apartment ignores your maintenance requests to fix the treadmills…” reads the caption.

“…so you pretend to be a potential client and schedule a tour to ask what their plan is.”

Very sneaky, indeed.

“Oh we had no idea!!” “Crazy none of your tenants said anything 😀”

Terminology can be pretty tricky.

You could always take a different route.

Public pressure does a lot.

“Luxury” is a relative term, I suppose.

Personally I’d use the broken treadmill as an everlasting excuse to not work out, but that’s just me.

