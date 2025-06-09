Boss Wouldn’t Stop Eating An Employee’s Lunches, So They Got To Order Expensive Takeout

Unfortunately some bosses think they can act like bratty kids if their staff are paid well.

The Doctor I worked for paid hundreds of dollars to eat dinner leftovers.

I worked for an orthopedic surgeon who constantly ate people’s lunches and would leave $10 on the fridge. He really loved leftover home cooked meals. “I don’t get lunches off; I have to work to keep paying your salary. You can go buy another lunch,” he would say.

I hated him so much, but I got paid a lot. He was fresh out of his internship and residency, and he thought he was above everyone. We complained to the office manager. She went to the doctor and said we were all ticked about it. The doctor told her to “Deal with it.” If the Doctor decided to eat one of our lunches, we could have the office manager just order us something. This was amazing! There were 2 people besides me that had family and kids, so we always brought leftovers. If he ate my food, I ordered from the most expensive steak place in town. Appetizers, 22 oz steak, 3 sides, a salad, and dessert. I’d eat the salad, and the rest went home. There are plenty of leftovers to take to work the next day! The rest of the staff was doing the same. Ordering full chickens, 4-5 different Chinese dishes, spending hundreds of dollars to replace stolen meatloaf sandwiches and day old soups and spaghetti.

The office manager went along with it. After all, he said we could order what we wanted if he took our lunch. It went on for 2 months until a jerk doctor caught on. From then on, he had the office manager order him a lunch. I did miss trading off a cold pork chop and Spanish rice for prime rib and all the fixings.

That doctor has a lot of nerve.

