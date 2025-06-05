Bosses Refused To Buy Toilet Plungers, So An Employee Made Sure They Had To Deal With A Big Mess

You’ve probably worked for bosses like this before…

I told you to buy a plunger. “I use to be the day manager for a small gym.

The job was fine and only major downside was how cheap the owners were. One day a customer clogged the toilet (the only toilet in the small gym) and that’s how I found out that there was no plunger. So in a panic I jogged to the dry cleaners up the street, asked the very nice owner if I could borrow her plunger while acknowledging to her that that was a weird and embarrassing thing to ask to borrow. Ok so toilet unclogged, plunger returned, and before the end of my shift I called the owners to tell them what happened and that we needed a plunger ASAP.

They promise that they will buy a plunger and of course never do. I had to do the jog of shame to borrow the dry cleaner’s plunger one other time. I had no access to their petty cash and didn’t trust them enough to assume that they’d pay me back if I bought one with my own money. The gym closed half-day on Sundays and that’s when the owners would come in to do whatever business owner things they were supposed to be doing.

Anyway, one of them clogged the toilet really badly somehow, and, oh no the dry cleaners closed on Sundays. The owners told me later that “there was **** and water everywhere” and that they had to spend the rest of that Sunday cleaning up. They bought two plungers and I quit not long after.”

