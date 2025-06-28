Their Family Gave Them The Cold Shoulder When They Were In The Military, So They Cut Off All Contact With Them

Stories like this always bum me out…

You’d figure that family members of people deployed in the military would rise to the occasion and be more supportive than ever, but…you know how people are…

Is this person wrong for how they’re treating their family after they got ghosted when they were away in the service?

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for refusing to reconnect with my family after they cut me out while I was on deployment? “I am the middle child of a family of 6. At the time it consisted of my mother, stepfather, older brother, and two younger siblings. Growing up I was always the one who solved family conflicts and sort of the like. At the same time I feel like I wasn’t even noticed much in my family. My parents were never really active in supporting me while in school. I played sports and got good grades but I guess that was just expected of me. I can think of two events: they showed for one football game and my high school graduation. They were late but at least they showed up.

They were on to bigger and better things.

I enlisted in the military right out of high school since I needed some better opportunities outside the small town I grew up in. They didn’t even make an effort to show up to my basic training graduation. I didn’t mind since I was kind of used to it at this point.I thought that at least the relationship with my mother had improved at the very least since she would call me every other night and ask about me and talk about home. I left for deployment in the spring of 2019 and I had let everyone know that I had to go. I would call home when I got the chance and everything seemed fine at first. Half way through my deployment when I called home my mom told me that she was getting a divorce from my stepfather. She had been unhappy for a while and I supported her decision at the time.

And they got the cold shoulder…

I really didn’t hear much after that from anyone. I tried calling home a few times after the news but couldn’t reach anyone. I came back around the holidays and still could not get a hold of anyone. I called all their phone numbers, sent letters and even decided to take leave to visit just to find that the house was already being rented out by someone else. They had very little social media presence and what they did have they must have deleted. My contact information hadn’t changed and my phone number is still the same even now. At first I was very depressed but over time I started to feel like I was over the whole ordeal. I got an injury in 2021 shortly before my contact was up which made reenlistment difficult and had to leave. With the whole mess from the pandemic it made it difficult to find work or even use some of the education programs. I had a little bit of money saved up but nothing substantial to afford living without work. With no safety net like most people have with their parents I had to couch surf until I found work and could afford to rent an apartment with a friend of mine.

They got a surprise phone call.

It was last year when I received the first call from an unknown number from the same area code as back home. I didn’t pick up the first time but they called back right away. I picked up our of curiosity just to hear the voice of my mother on the other end of the line. Maybe I should’ve felt something but I felt indifferent. She didn’t really asked me how I’d been or apologized for disappearing without so much as a letter or a text. She said the divorce was messy and that everyone had to get new phone numbers and lost my contact information. I really didn’t buy it to be honest. Then immediately asked if I could send money since they were in a pinch and needed to pay the bills. I got mad and hung up.

These people sound pretty crazy.

She called a few more times but I didn’t pick up. A few months later I got a message from my older brother saying I was being petty and needed to help family and what I should forgive them. I didn’t reply. Every once in a while I get a call from my mother, sometimes I pick up and she says that she feels bad for just disappearing but that I should forgive them and try to reconnect. My siblings have made no effort to contact me since. I did think maybe I was going a little overboard so I started to make an effort to reconcile with my mother at the very least. I told her that I really didn’t trust her since I thought the whole situation was messed up but we could maybe start reconnecting, I was blunt that it wouldn’t be the same as before but I would at least make an effort in my part. I started calling her every two weeks or so the conversations were usually short but I didn’t mind since I was still skeptical about any actual change. This continued for a while and I thought that there was progress. Here is where I think I might be the *******. Since most of the contact had been initiated by my for the last eight months I started cutting back on it to test the waters. Last month I didn’t reach out at all to see if there was actual effort from her side or if it was just to keep up an image. You see at the end of last month it was my birthday. I wasn’t expecting anything grand since I’m a grown adult but at least a text would have been nice.

There’s been radio silence.

It’s been almost two months since I last contacted and still silent on the other end. I feel like the cycle is just repeating again and I’m just done. My friends think that I might be overreacting, but I don’t think I am?”

Check out what Reddit users said about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader said they’re NTA.

This individual chimed in.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this person weighed in.

It sounds like they’re doing the right thing…

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.