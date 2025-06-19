‘This is why you scan everything!’ – There Was A Big Yellow Price Sticker On A Chair At Walmart, But The App Showed A Much Lower Price

There’s not a single store or company in the world anymore that doesn’t have an app, and BOY do they want you to use them.

Why exactly though is unclear, like in this case from TikTok user @shoplockdrop:

We start in a screen recording of the Walmart app, specifically a camera function where you can scan or type a barcode.

A clearance sticker on an outdoor chair lists the product for $36.

“This is why you scan EVERYTHING!” reads the caption, as the user does so on the barcode.

But the listing that comes up is very odd.

“Sold online by Walmart for: $48.88,” it says. Well ok, I guess that’s the regular price and $36 is the sale price.

Except just above that, it says this store is selling them for 14 bucks. That’s about 70% off!

Apparently you gotta just do a lot of looking around.

If it’s the store price, it’s the store price. They’re just not doing a good job of telling you that.

But bargains are out there to be had.

And you can use their regular app.

Happy shopping!

