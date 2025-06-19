June 19, 2025 at 2:48 am

‘This is why you scan everything!’ – There Was A Big Yellow Price Sticker On A Chair At Walmart, But The App Showed A Much Lower Price

by Ben Auxier

Some lawn furniture at a Walmart

TikTok/shoplockdrop

There’s not a single store or company in the world anymore that doesn’t have an app, and BOY do they want you to use them.

Why exactly though is unclear, like in this case from TikTok user @shoplockdrop:

Some lawn furniture at a Walmart

TikTok/shoplockdrop

We start in a screen recording of the Walmart app, specifically a camera function where you can scan or type a barcode.

Some lawn furniture at a Walmart

TikTok/shoplockdrop

A clearance sticker on an outdoor chair lists the product for $36.

Some lawn furniture at a Walmart

TikTok/shoplockdrop

“This is why you scan EVERYTHING!” reads the caption, as the user does so on the barcode.

Some lawn furniture at a Walmart

TikTok/shoplockdrop

But the listing that comes up is very odd.

“Sold online by Walmart for: $48.88,” it says. Well ok, I guess that’s the regular price and $36 is the sale price.

Except just above that, it says this store is selling them for 14 bucks. That’s about 70% off!

@shoplockdrop

I couldn’t believe it! #scaneverything #walmart #walmartfinds #clearanceshopping #clearance #walmarthiddenclearance2025 #walmartclearancefinds #shoplockdrop #dealornotadeal

♬ American Dream Trajectory – Sam MacPherson

Apparently you gotta just do a lot of looking around.

2025 05 18 23 58 42 This is why you scan everything! There Was A Big Yellow Price Sticker On A Chair At Walmart, But The App Showed A Much Lower Price

If it’s the store price, it’s the store price. They’re just not doing a good job of telling you that.

2025 05 18 23 59 02 This is why you scan everything! There Was A Big Yellow Price Sticker On A Chair At Walmart, But The App Showed A Much Lower Price

But bargains are out there to be had.

2025 05 18 23 59 11 This is why you scan everything! There Was A Big Yellow Price Sticker On A Chair At Walmart, But The App Showed A Much Lower Price

And you can use their regular app.

2025 05 18 23 59 17 This is why you scan everything! There Was A Big Yellow Price Sticker On A Chair At Walmart, But The App Showed A Much Lower Price

Happy shopping!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a mom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter