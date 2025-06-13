Homeowners Called The Police On Neighbors Using Their Water, But It Might Not Be As Bad As It Sounds

It is said that we all know a Karen, in the colloquial sense of the name.

And that if you don’t know a Karen, look inward, for most likely, you ARE the Karen.

In this case, it all blew up over some water.

Check it out.

AITA for telling contractors to stop using my water spigot? Today I looked on my doorbell camera to see that a hose was hooked up to my water spigot. I find out that my next-door neighbor (we live in townhomes) hired a contractor to do some kind of work. This is not the first time that my water or my electricity has been used by random contractors, whether independent or hired by our HOA.

Since I was not home, I tried to speak through my doorbell and ask the contractors to disconnect their hose. I don’t think they heard me the first few times I asked so I called the nonemergency police line because I am tired of random people just taking stuff from my house. As the police were arriving, the doorbell speaker decided to magically work, and I was able to get the attention of the contractors to unplug their hose. But by then it was kind of too late and the police went to talk to them.

I felt like a Karen, but later on, I watched the interaction between the contractors and my neighbor, to which they said rude things about me. My neighbor has been a constant problem ever since they moved in- extremely noisy, points their dogs to poop right next our porch, and now this.

But idk maybe I shouldn’t have called the cops or made it a big thing. I was feeling frustrated I couldn’t seem to speak to them after multiple attempts. AITA (am I a Karen)?

Some had tales of warning:

But the consensus was pretty clear:

Like, super unanimous.

