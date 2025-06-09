Trucking Company Didn’t Get Paid For The Job They Did, So They Hid The Truck Full Of Their Goods Until The Company Paid Up

Usually when someone steals from your business, it’s traceable and the problem is corrected.

If not, they might attempt something like what happened in this story.

Won’t pay us for transport? Imma take your cargo

The company I work for/with has a few branches in a few countries, although being a family business. In some countries different laws apply and in others authorities are more lenient. I’m telling you this, because what transpired happened in an eastern country.

Division leader, let’s call him Bob, youngest brother of my boss, got a few contracts to transport goods. Anybody who’s worked in the cargo business knows that the goods are worth at least 20x of what you get for hauling them. Bob sent out a few trucks, they delivered the goods, but after waiting a month or so he still didn’t get paid. The company issuing the contacts repeatedly insisted on having paid (no broker, no middleman, they got the bank details) but upon checking and checking anew no money was transferred to our eastern division’s bank account. I caught wind of the whole charade later, cause their “fight” over email happened overnight.

Bob accepted another order of said evil company, who didn’t pay us/him, but this time incognito. He then personally drove the truck to the customer, loaded the goods and then hid the truck. He pulled the plug on all GPS sending devices and even disconnected the batteries. What then ensued was a storm of insults from the company issuing the orders (the one who didn’t pay us), over email. Bob calmly and shortly responded with “Pay my money and I’ll personally see to it, that your goods get delivered safe and sound.” He did get the money and delivered the goods. Word on the street is, that Bob even extorted a little bonus for his troubles, that sneaky so and so!

