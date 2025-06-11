Employee Got Passed Over For A Promotion At McDonald’s Because Of Nepotism, So They Got Revenge In The Messiest Way Possible

Jeez, talk about being bitter…

Big Mac Toilet Revenge. “Back in the day I worked at McDonald’s (roughly 2012). I was working in the kitchen and on the front desk for minimum wage and a job came up working in the lobby for a higher rate of pay. This job was widely considered to be less stressful so naturally I wanted to change roles for more money and less stress.

The manager’s sister applied and got the job over me so I was bitter about this. Part of the role of people working on the lobby is to clean the toilets. One day I was working after a very heavy drinking session the night before, and could feel my beer brewing deep inside, yearning to be released.

For those of you who don’t understand this terminology, it means I needed to take a gargantuan poop.

Anyway, I’m on my lunch break in the staff room when the girl who got the job over me came in complaining that the disabled customer’s toilet had been blocked by someone, and she refused to unblock it. After being derided by other staff members for making a scene about performing a crucial element of her job, she threw a tantrum and left the staff room to go outside before cleaning the toilet.

This provided me with a small but appealing window of opportunity, which I seized. I proceeded to go in the disabled toilet and unleash the beer on top of the existing blockage. I refer to this as Big Maccing. No regrets.”

