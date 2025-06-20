Son Pointed Out Their Mom’s Geography Mistake, But She Took It Personally And Now Their Relationship Is On The Rocks

Geography lessons rarely cause emotional meltdowns — unless, of course, someone takes them personally.

AITA for telling my mom that New Zealand and Iceland are completely different countries? I (31) was on the phone with my mom (67), and she made a comment about how a relative is traveling in New Zealand.

Immediately, it was clear their mother was confused.

I said, “New Zealand? I thought she was in Iceland?” and then my sister spoke up and said she was in Iceland. My mom had confused the two countries.

But instead of moving on, they continue to harp on the mistake.

I then said that New Zealand and Iceland are completely different and are on opposite sides of the world. My mom said that they sounded alike. I was like ???? Because they both end in “land?”

Her pride bruised, the mother lashed out.

Because I corrected my mom, she called me a brat and hung up on me.

They see it as all part of a larger pattern.

She has a habit of doing this. Whenever I correct her, she’ll call me a brat and get all upset. AITA for correcting her?

They didn’t mean it as a slight — it’s just sort of an indisputable fact.

Maybe their mother’s confusion is a sign of a larger health issue.

This commenter sides with the mom and thinks they were being unnecessarily cruel.

It’s even possible they’re making fun of their mother’s legitimate disability.

Their mother’s mix-ups may be annoying, but is it really important enough to call out every time?

Memories tend to fail, especially as we grow older, and it takes compassion to understand that nobody’s perfect.

Sometimes being kind is more important than being right.

