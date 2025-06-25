Party Planner Reserved The Park Pavilion For A Special Event, But Tensions Rose When Strangers Refused To Respect Their Space

Parks are meant to be enjoyed by everyone, but that doesn’t mean every area is up for grabs.

When a crowd of kids started cutting through her reserved party to use the bathroom and refused to stop, the backlash was louder than expected.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for not letting a large group of kids use the restroom during a party I had reserved a large area of our local park that has a pavilion, restrooms, and tables. Our local park is pretty big, with several areas that have restroom options. There were two other restrooms within 50 yards from the pavilion I had reserved.

But there was another large group nearby that would begin to pose a problem.

We had a large party going on, and there was a large group of people with a bunch of kids that chose to gather in the area directly beside us. They would have to enter our party to use these specific bathrooms, and when they started coming in, I asked them to use the other restrooms available.

They weren’t ok with this at all.

They got angry and were yelling about having to use the other restrooms and saying I was a bad person for not allowing the kids in. I ignored them at this point, but they began yelling louder.

They refused to give up, and more threats were exchanged.

At this point, I stated again they could use the other restrooms available, and if they kept coming in, I would call the parks department. Mind you, there were around 20 kids trying to come in and use the bathroom. So, AITA here?

She simply wanted the space she reserved to be respected.

This commenter thinks this person was being more than reasonable.

It seems some people have a hard time grasping the concept of privacy.

This user suspects these kids didn’t have the best intentions.

This story makes it clear that common courtesy is anything but common among these park-goers.

But ultimately, they drew a line and stood by it, even when everyone else pushed back.

