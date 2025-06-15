They Were Shopping For Some Sriracha, But They Stopped Cold When They Saw The Color

If you’re like me, you put hot sauce on everything.

And you also know that hot sauce, typically – not always of course – but typically, is some shade of red.

So what’s going on in this video from TikTok user @arielllin:

“Um, can someone tell me why Sriracha is brown?”

Sure enough, the bottles in this grocery store have come from brown town.

“Uh, like, what happened?”

Apparently there’s some corporate shenanigans at play?



People fought hard about varieties.

Maybe it’s not so bad?

We got straight up cultivators in the chat.

The point is, my hot sauce better not be getting worse, because that’s gonna be the last straw for me.

We can’t take that.

