Auto Industry Worker Says You Can Expect To Feel The Effects Of Tariffs Very Soon

With the tariffs going into effect, many people are worried about how they will impact the economy in general and the things they buy specifically.

This TikToker works in the automotive industry, so he made a video about what he is seeing.

He starts off the video in an auto parts store, and he says, “So, the tariffs for the car parts for all the automotive industry go into effect today, so be prepared to have the automotive industry get hit with possibly slowing down production and those car prices going up.”

The car prices are already really high, hopefully, it doesn’t get too much worse. He goes on to say, “And I work in the automotive industry and I can tell you the majority of our parts come from Mexico, Canada, China, so this is going to hit production with us pretty soon.”

He is painting a scary picture, but a lot can change.

He continues to say, “Yeah, just wanted to give you guys the news.”

I think most everyone was expecting prices to change, which generally means go up.

In the description of the video, he gave more detail, writing, “The car industry is about to get hit with the latest round of tariffs with the auto parts at 25%.”

25% tariffs are pretty high, and that price increase will most certainly trickle down to the average consumer.

Whether buying a new car or buying parts to fix an old one, things aren’t looking great.

There is no doubt that the tariffs are going to have a big impact on the economy.

And with so many changes being made, it is hard to keep up.

Hopefully, things will settle down before prices go too high.

