Couple Went To Bed But The Wife Conveniently Forgot Her Water, So He Tried To Guilt Him Into Getting It For Her

Many of us had asked our significant other for an unreasonable favor when we’re just feeling lazy.

In this story, a small favor turns into a big fight.

Let’s drink it up.

AITA for not going downstairs to get my wife’s water for her Last night, my wife and I went to bed. I got straight in bed, she went to the toilet first, came back in the room, still with her pyjamas on, and sat on the bed. She said my name in a way where I knew something was going to be asked, but she didn’t ask me yet. Then, she proceeded to undress.

This was then followed by her asking me to go get her bottle of water from downstairs as she had forgotten it. I said no as I was already in bed and she knew she had forgotten it before she got in bed. I felt as though she was just mugging me off a bit. There was some back and forth where I ended up taking a glass I had taken upstairs earlier, going into the en-suite and pouring her a glass of water, which she then refused.

She went mardy, starting to turn over and argue with me. I won’t lie, this did get to me. I shouldn’t have argued back and started a full blown debate, but it got to me me that she seemed to want to start an argument because I wouldn’t go get the water she wanted.

We’ve woken up today and she’s still mad, telling me I started the argument and that I was being mean by getting annoyed at her for it basically. She is making out as though what she asked for was not massive and I could’ve just done it and obviously everything would be okay. But I don’t feel as though I am in the wrong for saying no, because I got her water in a glass. To me, it seems as if she is angry because I didn’t do exactly what she wanted me to do.

She now says she does lots of things for me without me realizing and I wouldn’t go do that for her last night, which I don’t think is fair either.

This Scot has a good platitude for the occasion…

Someone else says entitled, much?

This person is like, uh she has legs right?

This person says, NTA, NGM (Never Get Married).

Someone else snarkily says, happy wife doesn’t equal happy husband.

