BMW Driver Said A Dealership Gave His Car Away To Someone Else After He Dropped It Off For Repairs. – ‘They have not been able to get in contact with the other person.’

Well, this certainly doesn’t sound good!

A TikTokker named Jeff posted a video on the social media platform and he had quite a story to tell viewers about what happened after he dropped off his BMW at a dealership to get fixed.

Jeff said he brought his BMW to a dealership on a Tuesday because the vehicle had a drivetrain malfunction.

The folks at the dealership told him two days later, on a Thursday, that his car was ready to go.

Jeff, however, was busy, and he didn’t go to pick up the BMW until the following Wednesday.

The TikTokker thought it was strange how friendly the workers at the dealership were to him, considering he hadn’t been there very often.

He said, “I’m thinking in my head, like, I’ve never been here that many times, you feel me? It was just giving weird vibes from the get go, so I’m like, what the ****?”

Jeff said he waited at the dealership for three hours and then was told that his car wasn’t ready yet.

The TikTokker asked to speak the manager of the dealership and was told that wasn’t possible.

And then the truth came out…

Jeff was told that someone at the dealership accidentally gave his BMW to another customer, and now that person wasn’t responding.

Jeff was told that he should get in touch with the police about the matter.

He said, “Girl, why the **** did they end up releasing my car to somebody else? They have not been able to get in contact with the other person and, basically, the other person is not answering the phone.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person offered some advice.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

What is going on at these car dealerships?!?!

