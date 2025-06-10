This Driver Said An Error At A Kia Dealership Almost Landed Her In Jail

Yikes, this is pretty scary…

A TikTokker named Daj posted a video and talked to viewers about how she almost ended up behind bars because of an error that a worker made at a Kia dealership.

Daj told viewers that she sold her Kia back to a dealership six months ago because she started a new job where she has a company car.

Everything seemed fine…until she recently got pulled over by the cops.

Daj said the officer first said she had obstructed dealer plates on her car, and after he ran Daj’s license and registration, he started to read her her Miranda rights.

The cop asked Daj who the car belonged to and she told him that it was a company car, but the officer didn’t believe her. The officer told her that the car was registered in her name and he told her that she hadn’t been making her insurance payments and that her license was suspended.

They got to the bottom of the registration problem, but the officer kept telling her that her license was suspended.

The cop wouldn’t let Daj drive the car home and she had to call someone to come pick her up. Daj was upset because this incident affected her job and she missed four days of work.

Daj wanted to know what had cause these issues and she found out that the Florida Department of Transportation reported that she had been in a car accident two weeks earlier.

The only problem was that it never happened…

Daj then learned that the car she’d previously sold was still registered in her name for some reason and the new owner had wrecked it.

The TikTokker said she had to go through a long and annoying process to prove that she had already sold the car before she finally got the suspension on her license lifted.

What a pain in the neck!

One little error can lead to a world of hurt…