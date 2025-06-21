New Company Tried To Make All The Employees Wait 3 Weeks Until They Came Back To Work, So They Found Other Jobs And Made The Company Spend A Lot More Money

You know the drill… boss doesn’t let you do your job, things fall apart.

That’s what happens in this story at least.

Let’s (ahem) drill down and find out more.

Drillers will only Drill. So back in the late 80’s I started as a driller helper at an engineering firm small but very family like not part of any corporation. I learned the ropes and when one of the drillers quit. I was tested on all the rigs. We had 3 main B53, B50, and a B40 Unimog these are all-terrain carriers for soil exploration and monitoring well drilling. I passed all testing and was promoted to driller. Drillers were guaranteed 40hrs week, if not on the drill we got payed to sit around.

Sounds like a sweet gig, although I’ve never been a driller.

That got old real fast for me, so I started doing some tech work. Breaking concrete test cylinders, the hanging out in the lab learning and doing laboratory work sieve studies, hydrometer studies, elasticity tests on soil. Even started riding with and doing tech work. Would also run plans around to different dot offices and such. This went well until the owner decided to retire and sell the business.

So he’s a need-to-keep-busy type. Sounds useful, but something tells me the company’s gonna balk.

Next thing you know a management firm was buying us and called their first company meeting to layout their expectations. First thing they took away was the driller guaranteed 40hrs. If you didn’t have a drilling job you waited at home till you did. No work no pay, lol.

Lame. Can this policy hold?

Well they went around with all the department heads and discussed individually. After that they asked for questions. And every department asked what about OP? The new managers answered, what about him? And every department head lists all the things I was helping with. (I was really kinda surprised because I was just doing these things to stay busy and make the day go faster.)

Wow, he made a big impression.

Well these managers flat out said OP is a driller. That’s what he was hired for, that’s all we want him to do. Well that did not sit well with any of the departments and the meeting started getting a bit rowdy and the other drillers grabbed me and did the hasty exit. We left and went to our local watering hole we had a few barley pops and quite a few laughs. After a couple of hours most of the others came by and were really disgusted with this new management.

New management, who dis? (Answer: Disgruntled employees)

We then went home. I got a call to come in for a drilling job 3 weeks after I received my last full check. I already had another job and the other drillers had also. They were surprised none of us were willing to just sit and wait. I visited the new office a few months later and found out they had to outsource all the drilling, sell off the drills, and hire 4 more people to fill positions that I had been working. Oh the stories they shared during my visit. Steep learning curve. And I guess maybe not really malicious compliance, but a whole lot of karma delivered.

Sounds like justice was served.

What do the comments think?

This person is ROFLing.

One user suggests other subs.

Another poster is like, gotta be useful to ride it out.

Somebody else says, been there, glad I’m done with that!

This poster says maybe the other drillers were scabs all along?

This wasn’t a drill… it was real revenge!

And he did it well.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.