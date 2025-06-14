Employee Was Denied A Computer To Type His Resignation Letter, So He Used Pen And Paper Instead To Quit On The Spot

Some jobs push you right to your limit.

What would you do if you wanted to quit your job, but your boss demanded you quit in writing? Would you wait until you could get to a computer to type of a proper resignation letter, or would you improvise?

This high school student decided to resign from his job at Home Depot.

His manager told him to put it in writing. Since she wouldn’t let him use the store’s computer, he decided to do something she wasn’t expecting.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Resignation must be in writing? No Problem. I worked part time at Home Depot. This was in high school back in the late 90’s. After dealing with a horrible manager for a long time, I finally had enough. I told her that at the end of the current schedule, I was going to be quitting.

The manager told this man to put it in writing.

She said, “I need that in writing. You’ll need to bring in a letter.” To which I told her I didn’t have a computer at home. “Can I use one of the computers here?” “No, you’ll have to go to the library or find some other way.”

He asked again if he could use the store’s computer, and she refused.

I asked again if there’s any way they could just let me use one of the store computers. I was told, “It’s your responsibility to figure this out on your own personal time.” Sure, no problem. I pulled my pen and notepad out of my apron. This was a summer Saturday afternoon at the checkout, so lots of people around.

This was what he wrote.

I proceeded to write my resignation letter: “Dear Tammy, I quit effective immediately. Love, Aaron”

His manager was so shocked, she was speechless.

I took my apron off and walked out. She was so shocked, she just stood there and couldn’t come up with anything to say. I heard from a few people about a year later that it was still being talked about.

LOL. That was funny! Let’s find out how others reacted on Reddit.

The best exit is the one that makes a statement.

