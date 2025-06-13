Nurse’s Manager Said She Would Be Written Up If She Called In Sick, So She Went To Work And Threw Up Everywhere

Every company has a policy when it comes to sick time, but not all of them are fair or good.

What would you do if your company wrote you up if you called in sick more than three times in a year?

That is what happened to the nurse in this story, so on that fourth day, being sick, she went into work until she was sent home, which doesn’t count toward a write-up.

Nurse required to work sick I’m an RN. I don’t work in hospital anymore (because of things like this) but I used to. This was a few years ago, pre-COVID but its no better now. Hospital policy is if you had 3 “incidents” of call offs in a 12 month period, you’d get a counseling (be written up.) So, one time I was sick, took a day off, planned to be off the next day but they whined how short they were, begged me to come in, so I gave in and went miserable.

That made me worse so I called off again the third day. What I didn’t realize is that caused 2 “instances,” if I’d stayed off and not came and helped the middle day it would have been counted as one. I was called in by the director and informed if I called out again I would be written up. I was still technically on probation so didn’t want that.

A month or two later the whole family, 4 kids, husband and I got food poisoning from a restaurant. It was so bad we were all sleeping on the bathroom floors, one often on toilet, another puking in trash can. You get the horrid picture. I tried calling in and somehow talked to the director that night but was reminded of what would happen. So, all night we were sick, I got NO sleep because when I wasn’t puking, kids were. Puke everywhere. 🤮

When the morning came, to work I went. I proceeded to throw up at nurses station, attempting to pass meds and having to run out of room and to bathroom. Charge nurse was like, why are you here? I told her. She was ticked I didn’t just call in because she now had to find someone to come in and take my patients. God forbid she took over my patients until relief arrived, I couldn’t leave until a relief nurse came to work.

Took almost 2 hours. In the meantime, I had to do my job in between bathroom runs and throwing up in trash cans because I couldn’t make it to bathroom. Being sent home rather than calling off meant I didn’t get a counseling though. Ended up being off a couple days. Oh, and my husband worked nights same floor. They didn’t bat an eye when he called in for that night after having experienced my grossness.

Hospitals should know better than to make people come to work while sick.

Sadly, bad management is the same everywhere, and it is the patients who suffer.

