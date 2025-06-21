Recent First-Gen College Grad Wanted To Be Proud On Her Big Day, But Instead Her Family Stole The Spotlight

Everybody knows what it’s like to have a big moment… that lets you down.

AITA For Telling My Parents I Don’t Want to Visit? I (23F) recently graduated college. Both of my parents moved to Germany a few months ago and only my mother was able to fly back to the states in order to be at my ceremony. I was super excited as I’m the first in my whole family to get a degree.

Unfortunately, she barely spent any time with me and when I told her I really wanted to visit this museum with her, she told me she didn’t wanna go because she had already made plans with her friend. I told her she came here to celebrate me and her response was that the trip was about her too because she missed her friends.

We also had gotten into an argument because I had planned a graduation party over a month prior and my uncle unexpectedly decided to come to the graduation and he had to sleep on my couch, but it was too late to cancel my party. I didn’t even invite my uncle because we haven’t spoken since I was 15 and we’re not close. My mom told me I should’ve planned the party for the weekend after, but I snapped back that my uncle was the problem since his only words since arriving were demanding I get him a cupcake while he sat and watched TV.

I told him I wasn’t his maid and he began gesturing his hand at me aggressively in a ‘give me’ motion. Then, on the day of my actual graduation, I got a million texts once I walked the stage to sneak out and leave early because everyone was hungry and it was taking too long.

My mom, grandma, and uncle are all diabetic, but I made sure to tell them to eat before they got to the ceremony so they could get through the whole thing. I told them this hours before they came to the venue and they still chose not to. Instead, I had to miss out on moving my tassel which was really important to me since I’d never experienced a graduation before. I got my GED in high school because I had a lot of family issues.

When I walked out of the venue, most of my family had already left to the restaurant they chose for lunch, so I didn’t even get to decide where went to eat. Everyone then ignored me when I asked to take pictures. All the pictures I have of the day, I took myself and I have none with any family.

After all that, they left to go hang out with my mom’s friend. I called my dad the next day crying and told him I wasn’t sure why anyone bothered to come because not a single moment of their trip had been about me. He got really upset and called my mom to yell and he had demanded that she make it up to me and take me to the museum I wanted to go to. She did but it didn’t really help because it felt like we were playing catch up.

Once my family all left to go home, I called my dad and told him I really didn’t want to go visit them in Germany anymore as my graduation present because my mom really hurt me and I don’t think this is something I can come back from easily with her.

He was pretty upset because he was really looking forward to seeing me and all my siblings are calling me selfish for punishing my dad just because I don’t wanna be around my mom. So AITA?

