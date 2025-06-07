‘We are being duped!’ – Shopper Was Concerned When She Found Walmart Butter In A Land O’Lakes Box

Grocery shopping has become confusing.

So many items make claims or suggestions that might not be consistent with your expectations or health goals or may not even be accurate.

“We are being duped!” Walmart shopper and TikToker @rachaelishere said in a viral video.

She’s doing an unboxing of Land O’ Lakes butter to prove her claim that she received a brand of butter that differed from the box it came in.

“This was sealed,” she says after showing that the sticks of butter are “Walmart Brand.”

“I know I should have shown all sides of the box,” she says in her caption. “But I’m not a content creator and was just making dinner for family and friends.”

She doesn’t say if she has a problem with Land O’Lakes being a Walmart brand, but it’s probably safe to say she wanted a premium brand.

It’s unsalted butter, so she is probably health conscious. Butter is delicious no matter how you slice it.

Here is what people are saying.

I think Unilever does something similar.

All butter is delicious.

Maybe, but if you’re deciding an ingredient is bad because it has a lot of syllables, you’re wrong. dihydrogen monoxide is water.

Good idea, just don’t make a special trip for it.

WE ARE LIVING IN A SIMULATION! Kidding. Sort of.

What a first world problem.

That said, we shouldn’t be paying a premium price for a store brand.

