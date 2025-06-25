June 25, 2025 at 10:48 am

‘They didn’t used to look like this.’ – This Shopper Wasn’t Impressed With The Pop Tarts They Bought

by Matthew Gilligan

Great, now we can’t enjoy Pop Tarts anymore, either?

A TikTokker named Hannah posted a video and showed viewers why she was less-than-thrilled after she bought some of the iconic toaster pastries from a store.

Hannah showed viewers two S’mores Pop Tarts that she purchased and wrote in the video’s text overlay, “POV: you’re 30 and you KNOW they used to be better.

She said, “I cannot stress to you enough how much **** this is. They didn’t used to look like this. These are name-brand Pop-Tarts. Look at the icing on this. Are you ******* kidding me?”

Vanessa then decided to break open one of the Pop Tarts and she seemed at least a little bit relieved by what she saw inside.

She told viewers, “You know what, respectable. I’ll take that.”

Check out the video.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this viewer didn’t hold back.

They sure don’t make ’em like they used to…

