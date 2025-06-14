She Encountered A Man Lying In The Road, And When She Drove Around Him His Head Popped Up To Look At Her. – ‘If you are a woman, be alert always.’

The world is a dangerous place, and as sad as it is to say, this is doubly true for a woman.

This TikToker was out for a hike, and she had an experience that left her terrified, so she wanted to warn others of the potential danger.

She starts the video looking right into the camera, and she says, “If you’re a girl, you might want to listen to this because I almost died and this might save your life. I was traveling from Memphis to Houston to go see my parents. I was not with Jacob, and I just had myself and my two dogs. And about an hour out of Houston, I came across something really really strange.”

She explained that there were a few houses in the area, but it was largely unpopulated and had no cell service.

She explains what happened next, “I was going around a curve and I see a man on the side of the road with his cell phone and he was talking on it. He looked at me, kind of looked at me a little weird, and I thought, That’s strange and I went around the corner. And as I went around the corner, there was another man laying in the middle of the road on the line.”

Oh, this is definitely a trap!

She continues her story, saying, “Something in me told me to go around him. So, I’m literally going off the side of the road to get around this man, and as I pass him, I look in my side mirror I see him pop his head up. Literally sit up and like throw his hands in the air.”

He was mad that she didn’t fall for his trap.

This is terrifying.

Terrible things could have happened to her.

She wrapped up the video saying, “I don’t know, if you are a woman, be alert always. Because as awful as it sounds, this world is scary.”

This is a horrible situation, thank God she didn’t stop.

She could have had her car stolen, been kidnapped, or worse.

You have to put your own safety first.

She did the right thing.

Hopefully, she called the cops once she got back to somewhere with service.

