Wife Agreed To Reimburse Her In-Laws For The Contribution They Made To Her Husband’s Property, But He Didn’t Want Her To Stop There

When it comes to finances, every couple does things differently.

Some have a completely independent approach to their finances, whilst others swear by their shared bank account.

So long as it is accompanied by transparency and trust, whatever situation both partners prefer is absolutely the right one.

But when either of those things are missing, suspicion appears very quickly, as the woman in this story found out.

AITA because I don’t agree that in-laws’ monetary gift equates to them owning 20% of our home? Prior to getting married, my husband and I both had property. I purchased my property prior to meeting my husband, whilst he purchased his property while we were dating. Not long after he moved into his property, I moved in and rented out my property as an investment.

From move in day we have both contributed to renovations, and spent a good portion of our free time on upgrading the home with the intent of increasing value to eventually buy our future family home. I sold the investment property and put the money towards our current home (the one he purchased while we were dating). When I sold the property, my husband said he wanted to give $200,000 from the sale to his parents to pay them back, as they had contributed that amount as a gift towards his deposit. They also gifted his sibling property/assets.

I said I wasn’t comfortable with it at the time, given we had a discussion prior to selling and said we would put the money towards a wedding, honeymoon, and home renovations. Recently, we had a discussion and my husband said even though it was a gift he wants to pay his parents back the $200,000 that they gave him as it didn’t sit right with him. I agreed that we should pay them back the $200,000.

However, the conversation has now changed to my husband wanting to pay them 20% of the property’s current value, and he’s mentioned that they are on the deed so that’s what they are entitled to. Am I wrong for not wanting to pay them 20% of our home’s value when we’ve put a lot of time and money into renovating? AITA?

This woman is not the problem here.

She’s already consented to giving back the $200,000 – which was supposed to be a gift in the first place – so to keep upping that value is both unfair and a little odd.

There has to be something more going on here.

Let’s see what folks on Reddit had to say about this.

Regardless of his motives, it’s clear that this man is keeping something from his wife.

Sure ‘what’s mine is yours,’ but that doesn’t equate to massively taking advantage of his wife’s investments to pay back his parents for something that was intended as a gift.

She needs answers.

