Wife Told Her Husband That She Loathed Birthday Parties And Asked That He Never Throw Her One, But He Did Anyway And Now He Thinks She’s A Jerk For Getting Upset

Some people love birthdays and being the center of attention on their big day. Others hate them and would rather they just be left alone.

What would you do if you told your spouse that you hated birthday parties and asked him specifically to never throw one for you, but he did anyway?

That is what happened to the wife in this story, so she got very upset and yelled at him, and now she thinks she is being a jerk.

Check it out.

AITA for being angry about my husband throwing me a birthday party after I told him two weeks ago that I didn’t like parties (which he knows) and that I wanted things to be quiet Two weeks ago we attended a birthday party for a friend and I specifically told my husband that I hated parties and to please not plan any for me.

Wow, that is just insensitive.

Today he did it anyway and I’m furious about it. I feel disrespected because I specifically told him I didn’t want anything and I just wanted to be left alone.

What’s not to understand, she was very clear?

I hate parties and I hate birthdays. He thinks I’m being a jerk and doesn’t understand why I’m angry with him even after I explained my reasons. AITA?

Why on Earth would anyone do this to their spouse?

Was he trying to make a point or just insensitive? Either way, he was way out of line.

Let’s see what the people in the comments think about this.

This person wants to know how long they have been married.

This commenter thinks the party was more for him.

Yup, he doesn’t respect her.

This commenter says he should have respected her wishes.

It really is this simple.

Its her birthday and should be celebrated (or not) the way she wants.

Maybe he was trying to be nice, but in this case, it is NOT the thought that counts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.