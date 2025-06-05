Father Doesn’t See Anything Wrong With His Teen Daughter’s Clown Obsession, But His Ex Is Terrified Of Them And Wants Him To Stop Supporting It

Co-parenting can be a huge challenge for divorced parents, especially when they have radically different visions when it comes to how their children should behave.

AITA for letting my daughter get the nail design she wants? I am a 33-year-old father of a 15 year old daughter. She lives with me primarily and goes to her mother’s house every other weekend. Now, my daughter has an obsession with clowns: like posters everywhere, custom clown suits, horns, balloon animals (so many balloon animals). The whole shabang. Her mother (who is 36) hates clowns. She’s extremely religious and thinks that clowns are evil because of the media.

Her mom has been trying to change her interest for a while now, and even asked me to stop her from buying more stuff. But it makes her happy, so why would I? Yesterday my daughter went to go get her nails done, and obviously got a circus design.

We’re on a road trip at the moment, and her mother asked if she’d eaten yet. So my daughter she sent her mom a picture of her holding a McGriddle, in which the design of her nails was visible. Her mom is now cussing me out about us not being a “united front” and how easy it is to just “tell her no?” But I still see no reason to when she happy and not hurting anyone. As far as I’m concerned, until the day she hurts someone she can keep the clowns. AITA?

