Toxic Boss Threatened To Replace Him If He Didn’t Volunteer To Do More Work For No Pay, So This Employee Called His Bluff And Found A Way Better Place To Work

In many underpaid jobs, employees are expected to go the extra mile — in this case, both literally and figuratively.

When one toxic boss demanded his employees drive all over Timbuktu with no extra pay, he set into motion a mass walkout that left his employees feeling more empowered than ever.

Find a new job? Ok! I was working for a small local store chain (17 stores across the state). Paid $1 over minimum wage, apparently had decent benefits if you were full time (they made sure no one was), and wasn’t too terrible.

Soon, the poor working conditions began to get to many of the employees.

Then last week the entire staff at a different store quit at once.

Didn’t think much of it until our boss’s boss came in and said he needed people to go cover that store.

Instead of making any changes, this boss doubled down on his oppressive management.

It was 42 miles away. Do we get any sort of raise or gas money? “No, we don’t pay you to drive to work.” Will we work 8 hour shifts? “No, you’re all part time employees.”

This was an asinine request for several reasons.

Of course, everyone started voicing their disapproval. Half of us don’t drive at all, and most share a car with a family member. We’re making maybe 20k a year and now they want us to drive over 1 hour each way in traffic to work a 3-5 hour shift?

But of course, the boss didn’t care.

The manager got upset and said, “I will be back tomorrow and expect 4 volunteers. If you don’t want to be a team player, I suggest you find another job.”

This employee was determined to call his bluff.

So I did just what he suggested. Went online and found companies offering entry level positions for several dollars an hour more and some even had a signing bonus. I had two interviews set up the same day and ended up taking a warehouse job that paid $3 more and had a $1000 bonus after 120 days.

Now they’re recruiting their old colleagues to find something better too.

Two other coworkers got a job there as well and we’re encouraging everyone at our store to apply. Apparently the job market has gone crazy lately but none of us were really looking so we didn’t realize we were underpaid.

Employees should never get too comfortable in one place, especially if they’re being under appreciated by their bosses.

