June 29, 2025 at 2:48 pm

TSA Pulled A Traveller Aside For Bringing Something Crazy With Her On The Plane, But It Was Just Her In-Flight “Snack”

by Ben Auxier

Chloe Gray at the airport

Air travel can be such a pain, yanno? Especially if you’re hangry.

I mean, that diet coke and tiny bag of pretzels probably isn’t gonna do it.

Maybe take a page from TikTok user @chloe.ggray:

“I just got pulled aside by TSA for having ‘something crazy’ in my bag. But I told her, ‘this is how you give yourself a first class experience without paying for first class.’ So let me show you.”

“Okay. Whole rotisserie chicken. I gotta get my protein in the flight. I hate buying airport food, so I usually just try to pack, like, a salad or something, and I didn’t have time.”

“So I was like, let me just get, like, a whole chicken from Whole Foods, and this is gonna hold me over for, like, the entire day. Pretty much. That’s what’s in my bag for my flight.”

Most people would not stand for this.

Like, you’re gonna make us into bootlickers here.

Everything tastes like chicken, but does everything smell like chicken?

It was highly divisive.

“Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn’t stop to think if they should.”

I mean, I guess YOU’RE gonna have a good flight.

