Tween Girl Asked Her Babysitter For Some Coffee, So The Sitter Called Her Dad First To Confirmed If It Was Okay

Coffee is not a beverage that most kids drink.

If a tween asked you to buy them coffee, would you do it, or would you double check with their parents first?

This woman was watching an 11-year-old girl who asked for some coffee.

She decided to call the girl’s dad to check if that was okay, but now she’s wondering if that was the wrong thing to do.

AITA for not taking an 11 year old’s word for it? My (20F) dad made some friends when he studied abroad. One of them is on a visit to our country right now, and he brought his daughter (11F) with him.

He asked if I could take her to our National Museum since it’s “good for kids to practice some art appreciation.” I said “Sure!” She wasn’t very enthusiastic about it though.

We were waiting for the opening time. She pointed at a nearby cafe and asked if I could buy her a cup of coffee. She said it’s the least I could do because I’m making her spend two hours looking at some boring stuff.

I hesitated. And she said her dad lets her drink latte. So, I called him just to check. He said yes, before asking, “Did you think my daughter is a liar?”

And I didn’t know what to say. It didn’t occur to me that that was what I was insinuating. I was just expressing my doubt. I just wanted to be sure.

I ended up buying her oat milk latte before taking her on a tour. I don’t know if I was too anxious, but when I took her back to the hotel, her dad seemed kind of frosty towards me.

It is always better to be safe than sorry.

