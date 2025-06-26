Woman Guided A Lost Toddler Back To Their Classroom At Daycare, But Her Husband Told Her She Shouldn’t Have Done That

Helping other kids is second nature to most parents.

What would you do if you dropped your child off at daycare and saw another child wander away in the opposite direction of their classroom? Would you redirect the child, or would you leave and assume an employee would help the lost child?

This woman guided a lost toddler in the right direction to her classroom, but her husband thinks that was the wrong thing to do.

Do you agree? Read the story below.

AITA for making sure a little girl (not mine) was safe at the daycare? This morning, I (27F) was dropping my daughters off. They are 1 and 4 years old. The daycare was transitioning some of the older kids to a new room. Those are the 2 to 5 year olds.

This woman’s daycare usually has a system.

The daycare usually has one teacher in front, and another teacher takes up the back of the line of children. This is to ensure the whole group gets through.

The teachers were struggling on this day.

This morning, the new centre director took the lead with a screaming kid. A trainee, who was carrying another screaming kid, took the end. They were struggling with the classroom door in front of me as I went to leave, so I held it to let the group and teachers through.

A little girl got separated from her class.

The trainee was distracted. They entered the new room in the middle of the group of kids. Almost all the kids followed along, but a 2-year-old had run off down the hall.

The teachers did not notice the toddler who ran off.

No teachers noticed. I’ve spoken to that kid’s mom a few times. The teachers that had moved to the new room had not done a head count. They were still consoling the crying/screaming kids.

She asked the toddler to go back, but she was ignored.

I asked her a few times to follow the teacher. But she was more interested in the break room which was filled with trainees. They all saw her and ignored her.

So, she lifted the toddler and brought her in the right direction.

I held her waist just enough to lift her about an inch off the ground. I turned her in the right direction and then, set her down. She scurried into the class and was okay after that.

Her husband disapproved of what she did.

My partner (32M), who witnessed it, told me I shouldn’t have done that because “it’s unlikely the girl would have gotten hurt. And she can’t go out of the front door and onto the road.” “Putting hands on her at all could cause issues,” he added.

She just wanted to help the little girl.

I just thought about my own kids. What if one of them got locked out of their class and a parent saw it? I hope they would help my kid go back. Thoughts? AITA?

She only wanted to help.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion from this person.

This person offers a kind reminder.

A pediatric OT speaks up.

And finally, this mother is honest about her feelings.

Mothers are wired to help little kids; they just can’t help it.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.