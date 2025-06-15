Walmart Cake Decorator Reveals How She Created A Stunning $20 Cupcake Bouquet

The world of cake decorating can be one of high art and amazing deceptions, as shows like Is This Cake? have proven.

But usually cakes of this level of decor are far out of the budget range of most ordinary people. That’s why this $20 “cupcake bouquet” at Walmart is currently going viral.

In this video, Walmart cake decorator @nia2016 reveals the skillful way she turns a handful of cupcakes into a gorgeous floral work of art.

She starts by attaching the bottoms of the cupcakes to the cardboard base.

The next step involves a multicolor application of frosting using a variety of techniques and frosting tips to create different types of flowers on each of the cupcake tops.

Some are meant to look like roses, others carnations or other flowers.

The finishing touch is some pearlescent beads and green frosting for the leaves.

The resulting bouquet is a real stunner, and no one can believe its price tag or that it comes from Walmart of all places.

Absolutely stunning! Check out the video!

In the comments, people express that they had no idea that Walmart cakes were so gorgeous.

But others caution that although this decorator has obvious skills, not all locations can do such a wonderful job.

I guess it really depends what Walmart you go to.

Also, they are severely underpricing these items, and almost certainly not paying her enough for creating them.

Given that twenty dollars can hardly buy you a cocktail these days, this bouquet is truly impressive.

Some people even said they’d rather have a cake like this than actual flowers.

It’s almost too pretty to eat.

I’d hate to be the first one to pull one off.

