June 21, 2025 at 6:48 am

Walmart Has RoboCops Now, But Is This The Future Any Of Us Wanted? – ‘We don’t have a name yet.’

by Ben Auxier

A robot security guard in a Walmart parking lot

TikTok/goldpinemusic

It’s been a minute since I’ve seen the movie RoboCop, but I’m pretty sure the point of that wasn’t that turning robots into police was actually a cool and good idea.

Maybe I was wrong. And maybe this guy’s different? Check out the video from TikTok user @goldpinemusic:

A robot security guard in a Walmart parking lot

TikTok/goldpinemusic

“This is the first of its kind. He just sized that guy up. Just keeping Walmart safe. The streets of Walmart are rough.”

A robot security guard in a Walmart parking lot

TikTok/goldpinemusic

“Cat got your tongue?”

“Oh, what’d you say?” replies the robot. It’s unclear whether this is some kind of automated speech, or a person on the other end of some controls.

“What’s your name?”

“We don’t have a name yet.”

Chilling.

A robot security guard in a Walmart parking lot

TikTok/goldpinemusic

“Yo, Walmart has got a security. That’s a robot. Whoa!”

@goldpinemusic

Robot 🤖 Security at @Walmart 🫣 #foryoupage #robot #security #fyp #walmart

♬ original sound – Goldpinemusic

Some people are pretty freaked out:

2025 06 03 19 05 45 Walmart Has RoboCops Now, But Is This The Future Any Of Us Wanted? We dont have a name yet.

A quick reminder that profit at all costs means cutting as many humans out of the equation as possible, always.

2025 06 03 19 05 58 Walmart Has RoboCops Now, But Is This The Future Any Of Us Wanted? We dont have a name yet.

Protect your Coopers.

2025 06 03 19 06 08 Walmart Has RoboCops Now, But Is This The Future Any Of Us Wanted? We dont have a name yet.

Mega corps, man.

2025 06 03 19 06 19 Walmart Has RoboCops Now, But Is This The Future Any Of Us Wanted? We dont have a name yet.

How long before this thing gets put on paid leave?

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter