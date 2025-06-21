Walmart Has RoboCops Now, But Is This The Future Any Of Us Wanted? – ‘We don’t have a name yet.’

It’s been a minute since I’ve seen the movie RoboCop, but I’m pretty sure the point of that wasn’t that turning robots into police was actually a cool and good idea.

Maybe I was wrong. And maybe this guy’s different? Check out the video from TikTok user @goldpinemusic:

“This is the first of its kind. He just sized that guy up. Just keeping Walmart safe. The streets of Walmart are rough.”

“Cat got your tongue?”

“Oh, what’d you say?” replies the robot. It’s unclear whether this is some kind of automated speech, or a person on the other end of some controls.

“What’s your name?”

“We don’t have a name yet.”

Chilling.

“Yo, Walmart has got a security. That’s a robot. Whoa!”

Some people are pretty freaked out:

A quick reminder that profit at all costs means cutting as many humans out of the equation as possible, always.

Protect your Coopers.

Mega corps, man.

How long before this thing gets put on paid leave?

