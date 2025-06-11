‘When you see natural flavorings, that does not mean natural.’ – Walmart Shopper Said People Shouldn’t Buy Angus Beef Burgers From The Store

I don’t mean to sound like an elitist jerk, but do a lot of people buy meat from Walmart?

I’m assuming they do, but it just doesn’t sound like a great idea…

But enough about me! Let’s get on to the story!

A woman named Stacy posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about why she’s not a fan of the Angus beef burgers sold at the mega-chain store.

Stacy said a neighbor recommended the Angus burgers from Walmart…but Stacy wasn’t buying it after she looked at the ingredients.

She said, “Walmart, you got some explaining to do. I don’t know what possessed me to look at the ingredients on my Angus beef steak burgers. Guess what the ingredients are? Ground beef and natural flavoring.”

Stacy continued, “When you see natural flavorings, that does not mean natural. They are made in a lab. They are a very deceptive marketing practice by corporations, and they are not required to disclose what is in their natural flavorings.”

She added, “I don’t eat pork. It could have pork in it. This could include fruits, vegetables, herbs, spices, meat, seafood, or dairy. The term is broad and does not guarantee that the final product is free from chemical processing or hidden additives.”

Stacy continued and said, “Who would think to look at a hamburger to see if there’s natural flavoring? When I tell you I have found that in even cans of corn. This is disgusting. I’m gonna actually show you the label.”

She added, “Now, in my personal opinion, this is a deceptive marketing practice to get us. Natural flavorings work on your brain, like MSG, and make you crave more and more of the product.”

Stacy ended by saying, “These will be going back to Walmart, and I will never be buying these again. I would suggest starting to look at even your meat labels because who knows what they’re feeding us. I’m disgusted with you, Walmart.”

