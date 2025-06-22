Wedding Venue Refused To Refrigerate Delicate Florals Overnight, So Bride Accused The Grocery Store Of Destroying Her Ceremony

Big events rely heavily on timely preparation and flawless execution, but in this story, everything that could have gone wrong pretty much did.

When delivery and venue teams failed to align on one large flower order for an expensive wedding, one bride’s big day shriveled up like her dying bouquets.

Wedding Flowers In a rich area of town, a bride ordered $3,000 worth of flowers from a grocery chain.

The scrappy grocery store team worked hard to fulfill the order.

I watched the workers work overnight and even call in help from other locations to get this order done on time. It was a prepaid order, and everything looked so beautiful. The team delivered it to her venue.

But some cracks in the execution were visible from the start.

Now mind you, it’s a grocery store. The team had to use their personal vehicles, making many trips.

Then the team got bad news from the venue.

When they arrived, the team lead told the venue the flowers needed to be refrigerated. The venue refused because they were setting up for the event at that time.

The team ended up just leaving them there, hoping for the best.

The wedding was scheduled for the next morning. We don’t know what happened to the flowers after that.

But the wedding party wasn’t pleased.

The bride called in the next day, hysterical, stating we ruined her whole day because the flowers died.

The team isn’t sure they really believe the bride’s story, but comply anyway.

Flowers do not die in one day, not even overnight. She dragged the issue out — without photo proof — and was refunded the full amount. We were all shocked. Now, several years later, I wonder if that couple is still married or not 🙂

When it comes to a successful wedding, every small detail counts.

